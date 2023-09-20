By The TV Answer Man team

Netflix will remove 17 movies from its streaming lineup in 10 days. Here are four you should watch before they leave.

Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone plays the loveable pugilist, Rocky Balboa. The original is the best of the multi Rockys over the years with Sly playing the fighter as a flawed everyman who just wants a chance to hit it big. Carl Weathers is a treat as his nemesis, Apollo Creed (clearly modeled after Muhammad Ali), while Burgess Meredith, Burt Young and Talia Shire make up the colorful cast.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic, directed by James Cameron, is an epic cinematic masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. Set against the backdrop of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, the film weaves a timeless love story between Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). The breathtaking visuals, meticulous attention to historical detail, and a hauntingly beautiful score by James Horner elevate this tragic tale to iconic status.

A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own is an exhilarating and heartfelt sports film that not only hits it out of the park with its captivating portrayal of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League but also delivers a powerful story of female empowerment and resilience during World War II. Director Penny Marshall skillfully balances the camaraderie and competitive spirit of the women on the Rockford Peaches team, led by Geena Davis and Tom Hanks in standout performances, while shedding light on the challenges they faced in a male-dominated era.

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV is a high-energy boxing film that delivers a knockout punch of 1980s nostalgia and adrenaline-pumping action. Sylvester Stallone’s iconic portrayal of Rocky takes center stage as he faces off against the menacing Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. The film’s Cold War backdrop adds a gripping layer of tension to the already intense boxing matches. While the plot may be somewhat simplistic, the film’s training montages set to a memorable soundtrack, including Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” make it an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Here is the complete list of films that will be removed from Netflix after September 30.

A League of Their Own

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

