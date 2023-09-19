

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

If you’ve been thinking of subscribing to the NFL Sunday Ticket, today is the last day to get the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games for $50 off. After today, YouTube TV and YouTube are expected to return the Ticket to the full regular price. With the $50 discount, you can now get the base Ticket (no RedZone) for $299 if you are a YouTube TV subscriber and $399 if you get it via YouTube Primetime Channels. The YouTube TV bundle price (RedZone included) is $339 with the $50 discount while the YouTube Primetime Channels bundle is $439.

If you’re unsure of subscribing now, I would suggest you sign up for the seven-day free trial today. That will lock you in now with the discounted price in case you want to keep the sub after the trial is over. But if you wait until Wednesday, the free trial will include the full price if you stay with the sub after it’s over. See this article for more information on how to sign up for the free trial.

Also note the YouTube TV Ticket price, which is $100 less than the YouTube Primetime Channels price, requires you to maintain a YouTube TV subscription. That’s normally $72.99 a month, but YouTube TV is now offering $18 a month off each of the first three months, bringing the price to $54.99 a month. Over the three months, you would save $54 off the regular price. Read our article to learn more.

