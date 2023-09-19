

TV Answer Man, for two straight weeks, we have used two streams at home for the Sunday Ticket and one set up remotely at our cousin’s house in Wyoming. As soon as the third stream starts, it kicks off the first stream. I don’t understand. Aren’t you supposed to have unlimited streams at home and up to two streams away from home? — Bob, Boise, Idaho.

Bob, you’re not the only one asking that question. There have been a significant number of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers complaining on social media that they have been unable to use three streams during the first two weeks of the season. YouTube has said you get unlimited streams of the Ticket at home and up to two away from home. (This is important because some subscribers are splitting the Ticket’s cost by sharing their passwords with people outside their home.) But as you note, when you turn on the third stream, the first streamer is automatically logged off. I can’t detect if this is affecting everyone, but as you can see from the comments on X below, it’s not a small group.

@YouTubeTV what gives? I was watching at home while my daughters were both watching as well and we get this message, why? It says I’m allowed my home stream and 2 outside my home which gives me a max of 3. pic.twitter.com/5LxBXWx8t5 — Tom Swan (@TCSwan523) September 18, 2023

Had @NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV from day one. Very few issues. On day 2 of @TeamYouTube Sunday Ticket the 3 streams I was told I was getting amounted to only 2. I got to watch this today. @Google help telling me "problem is on our end." pic.twitter.com/xyI7F9Od5p — RetiredBulldogXCTF (@HHSBulldogCC) September 17, 2023

If I stay on local channel, everything works. As soon as I add the third Sunday ticket stream, it kicks us off. — Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@mattmoberly) September 17, 2023

We have 3 members in the family group, all in different locations. Only 2 are able to watch at once. If the 3rd joins someone gets booted out. NFL Sunday ticket says we get 2 devices in different locations + unlimited home streams so we don’t understand why 3 can’t watch at once — Madison Gallardo (@MadisonGallardo) September 17, 2023

@YouTubeTV hello! Why am I getting booted from NFL Sunday ticket in my own home? We should have unlimited streams at home and 2 away from home. — Slope Tayne (@slopetayne) September 17, 2023

Hey @youtube why am I only getting 2 streams at a time in my house with Sunday NFL Ticket ? — Andy Johnson (@ChefAndyJ) September 17, 2023

@YouTubeTV @TeamYouTube Redzone streaming limits still not fixed. My plan says unlimited, yet as soon as the 4th stream comes on, one gets booted. I never had an issue with Direct Tv when they had the Sunday ticket. It’s week 2 and this is still an issue. I get no updates. — Michael W Barts (@barts_w) September 17, 2023

@TeamYouTube having some trouble with the Sunday ticket. It says unlimited streams at home and 2 streams outside of the home. Yet it still only allows the use of 3 streams at one time. I have set the home location. Not sure why it keeps saying screen limit reached. — CB (@ipostraiders) September 17, 2023

@TeamYouTube is there a known issue currently with stream counts? I have 2 family members not at home watching and myself on the home network and we keep running into max stream issues. — Martin (@SpartanOoof) September 10, 2023

And there are plenty more where they came from. YouTube has not acknowledged there’s a problem, but Ticket subscribers say YT customer support says there’s a system bug causing the issue and they are working to fix it. They are also suggesting the old stand-by of resetting your streaming device and/or deleting and reinstalling the YouTube TV app.

Hopefully, the glitch will be resolved by game time this Sunday. The NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels have been relatively error-free the first two weeks but this appears to be an exception to that rule.

