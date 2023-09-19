By Phillip Swann
TV Answer Man, for two straight weeks, we have used two streams at home for the Sunday Ticket and one set up remotely at our cousin’s house in Wyoming. As soon as the third stream starts, it kicks off the first stream. I don’t understand. Aren’t you supposed to have unlimited streams at home and up to two streams away from home? — Bob, Boise, Idaho.
Bob, you’re not the only one asking that question. There have been a significant number of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers complaining on social media that they have been unable to use three streams during the first two weeks of the season. YouTube has said you get unlimited streams of the Ticket at home and up to two away from home. (This is important because some subscribers are splitting the Ticket’s cost by sharing their passwords with people outside their home.) But as you note, when you turn on the third stream, the first streamer is automatically logged off. I can’t detect if this is affecting everyone, but as you can see from the comments on X below, it’s not a small group.

And there are plenty more where they came from. YouTube has not acknowledged there’s a problem, but Ticket subscribers say YT customer support says there’s a system bug causing the issue and they are working to fix it. They are also suggesting the old stand-by of resetting your streaming device and/or deleting and reinstalling the YouTube TV app.

Hopefully, the glitch will be resolved by game time this Sunday. The NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels have been relatively error-free the first two weeks but this appears to be an exception to that rule.

