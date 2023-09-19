

TV Answer Man, I see the Illinois-Purdue game next week will be an exclusive on Peacock. Do you know if they will have it in 4K? And will there be any 4K games this week on Peacock? I think they are doing a great job with the 4K games. — Wayne, Evanston, Illinois.

Wayne, you’re right. The Big Ten college football matchup between Purdue and Illinois next week will be a Peacock exclusive, meaning it won’t be on NBC or any other network or streaming service. The game will be Saturday (September 30) at 2:30 p.m. ET. (Peacock’s plans start at $5.99 a month.) But will the Illinois-Purdue rivalry contest be in 4K, you ask? Answer: Yes. Peacock has already listed the game on its app as being available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Now, what about this week’s games? Will any of them be in 4K on Peacock? Answer: Not as of now. NBC will broadcast a 4K version of the Notre Dame-Ohio State game at 7:30 p.m. ET which will be available in the format on special 4K channels on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV. (Other providers may offer it in 4K. Check your on-screen guide for more information.) The game will also be shown on Peacock but it won’t be in 4K on the NBC-owned streamer. So as of now, it looks like Peacock won’t be doing any college football games in 4K until next week. That’s a bummer for 4K fans who have praised the streaming service’s 4K game presentations during the first two weeks of the college football season.

Wayne, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

