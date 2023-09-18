

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I watched the NFL Sunday Ticket yesterday at a friend’s house and I was very impressed. I am thinking of subscribing but my friend says the promotional price is ending soon. Do you know the details? — Pete, Cincinnati.

Pete, if you’re interested in subscribing to the NFL Sunday Ticket, there are two things you should know. First, Google offers a seven-day free trial for the package of out-of-market NFL Sunday afternoon games. The free trial is a great way to give the Ticket a spin before deciding to shell out hundreds of dollars for the season package. Second, both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels are offering a $50 discount on both the base and bundle packages, but it expires at the end of tomorrow (September 19). After that, Google will presumably return the Ticket to the full regular price. With the $50 discount, you can get the base Ticket (no RedZone) for $299 if you are a YouTube TV subscriber and $399 if you get it via YouTube Primetime Channels. The YouTube TV bundle price (RedZone included) is $339 with the $50 discount while the YouTube Primetime Channels bundle is $439.

If you’re unsure of subscribing now, I would suggest you sign up for the seven-day free trial today or tomorrow. That will lock you in now with the discounted price in case you want to keep the sub after the trial is over. But if you wait until Wednesday, the free trial will include the full price if you stay with the sub after it’s over. See this article for more information on how to sign up for the free trial.

Pete, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

