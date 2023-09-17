

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have been thinking of getting the NFL Sunday Ticket but you have to have a YouTube TV subscription to get the cheaper price. The main YouTube price is around $100 more. Any tips on how to get around this so I don’t have to pay so much? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, that’s a great question – and I have a great answer for you. But first, a little background on YouTube and the NFL Sunday Ticket. Until September 19, Google, the owner of the two YouTube streaming services, is offering a $50 discount on the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. That means you can now get the base Ticket (no RedZone) for $299 if you are a YouTube TV subscriber and $399 if you get it via YouTube Primetime Channels. The YouTube TV bundle price (RedZone included) is $339 with the $50 discount while the YouTube Primetime Channels bundle is $439.

As you note, the YouTube TV Ticket price, which is $100 less than the YouTube Primetime Channels price, requires you to maintain a YouTube TV subscription. That’s normally $72.99 a month, but the streamer has been offering $8 off each of the first three months. Until now. YouTube TV is now offering $18 a month off each of the first three months, bringing the price to $54.99 a month. Over the three months, you would save $54 off the regular price.

With the NFL season extending into January, that means you would only have to pay one month of the regular rate to watch the Ticket through the 2023 season. After that, you could cancel if you want. (Of course, you can cancel anytime but you would lose access to the Ticket if you cancel prior to the end of the regular season.) But don’t forget that the $50 discounted price for the Ticket expires on September 19 so you might want to act fast.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

