Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, will hold a free preview of the Pac-12 Network for current and former subscribers this Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17. The channel, which features football and basketball games (and other sports) involving conference teams, is normally included in Sling TV’s $11 a month Sports Extra add-on package. In addition to the Pac-12 Network, the Sports plan includes NFL RedZone Channel, the Tennis Channel, the Big Ten Network, FS1, FS2, the Golf Channel, MLB Network, the NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB StrikeZone and beIN.

The live streamer, which offers two base plans for $40 a month with the first month half off, carries the national Pac-12 feed as well as regional feeds, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Washington, Pac-12 Bay Area, and Pac-12 Los Angeles. Games that will be available on Saturday during the free preview include Weber State at #12 Utah at 2 p.m. ET; Hawaii at #13 Oregon at 8 p.m. ET; UTEP at Arizona at 11 p.m. ET; North Carolina Central at #24 UCLA at 4 p.m. ET; Idaho at Cal at 4 p.m. ET; and Northern Colorado at #23 Washington State at 5 p.m. ET.

Sling is now offering its Blue and Orange base packages combined with its Sports Extra add-on plan for $274 for five months if you prepay. The regular price for five months of Blue and Orange combined with Sports Extra would be $350. The Sling Blue plan, which costs $40 a month (half off first month) if purchased separately, provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package, which is also $40 a month (half off first month), offers more than 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

For more information on Sling and the Pac-12 Network preview, go to Sling TV.

