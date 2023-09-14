

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am a big Philadelphia Eagles fan and I want to watch the game tonight and watch it again tomorrow so I can check out how certain players did and so on. My question is can you record the game on streaming? — Barry, Philadelphia.

Barry, Amazon tonight will stream its first Thursday Night Football game of the 2023 season when the Minnesota Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Pre-game activities begin at 7 p.m. ET with kickoff starting shortly after 8 p.m. ET.) Since Amazon is streaming the TNF games exclusively, there has been some confusion among traditional viewers of NFL games who are accustomed to using DVR controls on cable and satellite set-tops. For instance, can you record the Amazon games? Pause, rewind and fast-forward the action? Answer: Yes!

To record a Thursday Night Football game, go to the game’s detail page and click “Record Thursday Night Football. If the recording is enabled, you will see “Recording enabled” on the detail page. Once enabled for one TNF Game, recording will stay active for all of the following TNF games this season and the replays will be available until the start of the next season. However, if you do not record the game, you will not be able to watch it after the broadcast has concluded. But if you enable the recording feature before the game starts, you will have access to a full game replay and be able to watch the live game from the beginning if you tune in late.

But take note: If you enable recording during the game, you will have access to the full game replay only, and limited ability to rewind to earlier in the game. Enabling the feature after the game will provide you access to future game replays (but not the one just played) and the ability to watch from the beginning.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

