

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we’re very happy to see Peacock start doing the Big Ten games in 4K. Do you know if Peacock will have this Saturday’s Notre Dame game in 4K? It will be an exclusive on Peacock so it seems like a good game for 4K, right? — Steve, Fairfax, Virginia.

Steve, Peacock this month has streamed two Big Ten college football games in 4K and the NBC-owned streaming service this Saturday (September 16) will offer the Washington-Michigan State game in the format as well starting at 5 p.m. ET. But what about this Saturday’s Notre Dame home game against Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET? It will be an exclusive on Peacock, meaning it won’t be available on NBC, which normally carries the Notre Dame home games. Will Peacock offer Notre Dame-Central Michigan in 4K as NBC does with all home games for the Fighting Irish?

Answer: Yes. That means that Peacock will have two college football games in 4K on Saturday, and that is a big step for the streaming service. This season is the first time that Peacock has provided college football contests in the format. In fact, offering live sporting events is new for Peacock; Peacock streamed its first 4K sporting event in July/August when it provided the entire 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 4K. With Peacock on board, we have four leading services now doing college games in the format. ESPN, NBC and Fox are the others. By the way, Fox will offer two games in 4K on Saturday while ESPN will do one.

Steve, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

