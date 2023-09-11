By The TV Answer Man team

Today is September 11, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia. Over the years, filmmakers have attempted to capture the emotions, heroism, and the lasting effects of that fateful day through the medium of film. Here, in tribute to the fallen and first responder heroes, we present a list of the five best movies about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and where you can stream them.

1. World Trade Center (2006)

Directed by Oliver Stone, World Trade Center tells the true story of two Port Authority police officers, John McLoughlin (played by Nicolas Cage) and Will Jimeno (played by Michael Peña), who were trapped under the rubble of the World Trade Center after the attacks. The film focuses on their harrowing ordeal and the efforts to rescue them. It’s a powerful depiction of resilience and the indomitable human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Now streaming on Showtime.

2. United 93 (2006)

Director Paul Greengrass’ United 93 offers a gripping and intense portrayal of the events onboard United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four planes hijacked on 9/11. The film reconstructs the passengers’ heroic struggle to regain control of the aircraft, ultimately leading to its crash in a Pennsylvania field. United 93 is a raw and emotional tribute to the bravery of those on board.

Streaming now on Peacock.

3. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty is a gripping and intense cinematic masterpiece that meticulously chronicles the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden. Director Kathryn Bigelow skillfully navigates the complexities of the intelligence community and the moral dilemmas surrounding torture and terrorism in post-9/11 America. Jessica Chastain delivers a remarkable performance as Maya, a determined CIA officer, adding depth and authenticity to the film.

Now streaming on Starz.

4. Reign Over Me (2007)

While not a film centered solely on the 9/11 attacks, Reign Over Me explores the theme of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through the character of Charlie Fineman (played by Adam Sandler), who lost his family in the attacks. The film delves into the profound impact of the tragedy on individuals and their struggles to cope and heal.

Streaming now on Amazon’s Prime Video for $3.99.

5. Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011)

Based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s novel, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close stars Tom Hanks and Thomas Horn and follows a young boy’s quest to find the lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father (Tom Hanks), who died in the World Trade Center attacks. The film explores themes of grief, loss, and the power of human connections.

Streaming now for $2.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

