

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if ESPN will do the Alabama-Texas game in 4K this Saturday? I read an article that said that ESPN would not do the 4K Game of the Week anymore. Is that true? — Bob, Reno, Nevada.

Bob, ESPN has broadcast a 4K college football game for most weeks during the regular season for the last few years plus the national championship in the format. The broadcasts are especially favored by 4K enthusiasts because ESPN has done them in ‘native 4K,’ which means they are produced on site with 4K cameras and related equipment and transmitted to the home in 4K. This is in contrast to Fox’s college football broadcasts which are produced in 1080p HD and then upscaled to 4K for the home transmission. While Fox’s upscaled 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) games offer vivid colors and more intense details than a regular HD broadcast, most 4K fans say ESPN’s images are even better. Plus, ESPN added HDR last season.

But there have been some sad faces on 4K owners during the last week because of one report that said ESPN would not do the 4K Game of the Week during the 2023 season. I received a handful of e-mails from worried readers asking if the report was true. Well, folks, I am happy to report that it was not true. ESPN will do the 4K Game of the Week this season, starting with Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET (September 9) matchup between 11th ranked Texas and 3rd Alabama. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV are expected to offer the 4K broadcast on special 4K channels. If we learn of other providers coming on board, we will update this article.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

