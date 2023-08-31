

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Whether it’s the writers/actors strike, or other contributing causes, the show cancellations continue to roll in. Now Hulu has joined the fray by axing the period piece satire, The Great, after three seasons. The show, which was based on the rise of Catherine the Great, a reigning empress in Russia in the 18th Century, starred Elle Fanning in the title role and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III. The Great collected several Emmy nominations and other awards and it holds a 96 out of 100 score at Rotten Tomatoes. But several characters were killed off in season three, perhaps an indicator that it had run its course. Deadline reports that Hulu refused to comment on why the show was cancelled. You can now stream the three seasons of The Great at Hulu. The third season debuted in May 2023.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...