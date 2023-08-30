

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman



TV Answer Man, will Peacock show the East Carolina-Michigan game in 4K this Saturday? The description says it’s in 4K but I thought you said NBC said it wouldn’t be in 4K. — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, NBC this season will broadcast Big Ten football games, including ‘Big Ten Saturday Night,’ an exclusive primetime broadcast of a Big Ten football game plus some afternoon games featuring conference teams. Nine of the 15 Big Ten games on NBC will be available on Peacock, the NBC-owned subscription streaming service with plans starting at $5.99 a month. The first NBC Big Ten game will be a Peacock exclusive: This Saturday’s noon matchup between East Carolina University and second-ranked Michigan.

NBC, of course, also does the broadcasts of home Notre Dame games and they are available in 4K on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV. So now that the network has the Big Ten, will those games be in 4K, too? And will Peacock show the games in 4K? We asked an NBC Sports spokesman 10 days ago and here was his response: “They will not be in 4K this year.”

But whoa, Nellie! Peacock’s current ‘episode description’ for the East Carolina-Michigan game says it will be in 4K HDR. Does that mean that NBC/Peacock will do the Big Ten in 4K after all? Not necessarily. Peacock has posted erroneous 4K listings in the past for USFL football games so this could be another glitch. However, the streamer did provide the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup in 4K (its first live sporting event in 4K) so it’s certainly possible.

But what about NBC Sports saying the Big Ten wouldn’t be in 4K? We asked an NBC Sports spokesman for a clarification on Monday but have yet to get a response. If we do, we will update this article. Meanwhile, if you’re a 4K enthusiast, you might want to check in on the Michigan-ECU game on Saturday.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

