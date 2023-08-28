By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, we still subscribe to our cable company (Xfinity) because it has the most channels and it’s part of our Internet service, too. Can you explain to me why so many people have cut the cord? I don’t understand it. Is it just the price, which I could understand. Prices are too high. But it seems like you lose a lot when you cut the cord. — Mindy, North Beach, Maryland.

Mindy, millions of people have cancelled their cable and satellite service over the last few years. But the cord-cutting trend actually began before that and it wasn’t just because of cable and satellite raising their prices. Here are eight reasons why people started cutting the cord.

1. Rising Costs

One of the most prominent reasons for the rise of cord-cutting is the escalating costs of cable and satellite TV subscriptions. Cable bills have consistently outpaced the rate of inflation, leading consumers to reassess whether they are getting their money’s worth. As the cost of living increases and household budgets become tighter, many individuals and families have started to look for more affordable entertainment alternatives.

2. Flexible Content Consumption

Traditional cable and satellite packages often come with bundles of channels that subscribers may never watch. Cord-cutting allows viewers to curate their own content libraries, selecting only the shows and channels they are genuinely interested in. Streaming services provide the flexibility to watch content on-demand, allowing viewers to fit their favorite shows into their schedules.

3. Emergence of Streaming Services

The proliferation of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and others, has revolutionized the way content is delivered to audiences. These platforms offer a wide range of original and licensed content that can be accessed across various devices. Unlike cable, which requires specialized equipment and installation, streaming services only require an internet connection and a compatible device.

4. Personalized Viewing Experience

Streaming services use algorithms to recommend content based on viewers’ preferences and viewing history. This personalized experience enhances user satisfaction and reduces the time spent searching for something to watch. Cable and satellite TV lack this level of customization, making it harder for subscribers to discover content aligned with their tastes.

5. Advancements in Technology

The technological landscape has evolved significantly, allowing for more seamless streaming experiences. High-speed internet connections have become more widespread, enabling viewers to stream high-definition content without buffering issues. Additionally, smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile applications have made it easier than ever to access streaming platforms from the comfort of one’s home or while on the go.

6. Diverse Content Options

Streaming services cater to a wide range of interests, including documentaries, international films, independent productions, and niche genres that are often overlooked by traditional TV providers.

7. Ads and Commercial Interruptions

Traditional cable TV often includes commercial breaks that interrupt the viewing experience. Streaming services generally offer ad-free subscription tiers, allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows and movies without constant interruptions.

8. Global Accessibility

Streaming services have a global reach, enabling viewers to access content from around the world. This accessibility has fueled interest in foreign films, TV shows, and documentaries that were previously harder to find through traditional cable offerings.

Have you cut the cord? Offer your reasons in the Comments section below:

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...