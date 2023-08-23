By The TV Answer Man team

Amazon is now selling this Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K TV for $219.99, which is 37 percent off the regular price of $349.99. The TV is a 2023 model. The Insignia set, which has customer rating of 4.5 stars at Amazon, based on more than 9,000 reviews, comes with the following features:

Thousands of Apps Via Fire TV

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video. Apple TV+. Sling TV. YouTube TV. They are all there. The Fire TV software inside provides thousands of channels.

Alexa voice control

You can speak commands into the voice remote to control the set’s Fire TV software. Ask the TV to turn on live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more.

DTS Studio Sound

This premium audio enhancement suite creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that expands your sense of space and ambience.

3 HDMI Ports

Allows for multiple devices to be connected to the set at the same time.

Here’s one verified purchaser’s review from Amazon: “I was nervous about ordering a TV online, but it came in great condition. The TV itself was surprisingly easy to set up and only took me about 20 minutes. The picture quality on the TV is really nice and it’s honestly a good TV for the price.”

To learn more about this set and deal, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...