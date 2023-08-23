By The TV Answer Man team

With so many streaming services available, it can be challenging to decide which one is the best for a college student. As a student, you may be looking for a service that offers a wide range of content, affordable pricing, and flexible viewing options. Here are the five best streaming services for college students as they head back to school this month.

1. Hulu

Hulu is a popular streaming service for college students, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content that appeals to a younger audience. Hulu’s library includes shows like The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bachelor. And Hulu’s $7.99 a month plan (ads included) has a $1.99 a month special rate for college students.

2. Amazon Prime Video

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, then Amazon Prime Video is an excellent streaming service to consider. With a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content, Amazon Prime Video offers something for everyone. Prime Video also allows you to rent or buy movies and TV shows that aren’t available to stream for an additional fee. With Amazon Prime Student, college students can get a six-month free trial of Prime, followed by a discounted membership fee of $7.49 per month.

3. Netflix

Netflix is a great streaming service for college students, offering a vast selection of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With original content like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and The Crown, you can stay entertained for hours. Netflix also allows you to download content for offline viewing, making it a great option for when you’re on-the-go or have limited Internet access on campus. Additionally, Netflix offers affordable pricing options, with plans starting at $6.99 (ads-included) per month.

4. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. With unlimited cloud DVR storage, you can record your favorite shows and movies to watch later. YouTube TV also offers a family sharing option, allowing up to six accounts per household. While YouTube TV is a bit more expensive than some other streaming services, starting at $72.99 per month, it can be a great option if you’re looking for live TV and sports. And if you’re a football fan, YouTube TV says it will soon offer a student discount on its exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket package.

5. Disney+

Disney+ is a great streaming service for college students who love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. With a vast library of classic and new movies, as well as original content like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney+ is sure to keep you entertained. Additionally, Disney+ offers affordable pricing options, with plans starting at just $7.99 per month (ads included). With the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, you can get all three services for just $12.99 per month. (ads included).

Also note that Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC, has a $1.99 a month student rate.

