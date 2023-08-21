By The TV Answer Man team

The Flash, the theatrical blockbuster which stars Ezra Miller as the superhero speedster, will make its debut on Max this Friday, August 25. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie, which premiered in theaters on June 16, has made roughly $270 million worldwide. That is less than expectations but still a tidy sum. But is The Flash, which also features Michael Keaton reprising his Batman role, any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the movie a score of 64 out of 100, based on 370 reviews. Here’s a sampling of eight reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“The Flash may be fast, but he’s still a step behind the cinematic competition. There’s some diverting entertainment to be had here, but just as many opportunities to be baffled or annoyed.” — The Decider.

“The Flash strikes an impressive balance of the zany Allen antics the character is known for with the crushing inevitability of the plot.” — USA Today (For the Win).



“The movie lags only during the lengthy CGI fights when Barry I and Barry II go up against evil General Zod. But Miller is so fresh and charismatic that he doesn’t need so much special-effects padding.” — AARP Movies For Grownups.

“Unfortunately the best aspects of the film are drowned out by a sea of middle-school humor, silly plot twists and weak acting, especially by Ezra Miller in the title role.” — Wall Street Journal.

“Troubled actor Ezra Miller is gifted comic talent, lots of fan service and game of: Who’s your favorite Batman? Superman?” — Boston Herald.

“Mad trippy or catastrophic? This DC superhero epic is actually a mix of both, dragged down by exhausting multiverse hopping but flashy fun on the wings of virtuoso Ezra Miller and the grumpy comic perfection of Michael Keaton as a Batman on the ropes.” — ABC News.



“(Miller) gives Barry a real sweetness, and the performance holds the movie together.” — Boston Globe.

“It quickly turns into such a blur of nonsense that its early charms are all but wiped away, and the film runs out of steam as it drags to the nearly two-and-a-half hour mark.” — Detroit News.

Sounds like if love superhero films, you might like The Flash, but not love it. You can see more Rotten Tomatoes reviews of The Flash here.

