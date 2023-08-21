

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

FanDuel, the online gambling service, is the latest company to partner with YouTube to offer promotional discounts on the NFL Sunday Ticket. Between today (August 21) and September 18, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers who place a $5 bet will receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off the Sunday Ticket on either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. Existing customers who bet $5 will also receive $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket.

The $100 discount would bring the YouTube TV base price for the Ticket from $349 to $249 while the base price for the YouTube Primetime Channels version of the Ticket would be $349 instead of $449. (The two YouTube services are currently offering $50 discounts for the Ticket. The FanDuel $100 discount would apply to the regular price. The YouTube TV Ticket subscription also requires you to maintain a $72.99 a month subscription to the live streaming service. The YouTube Primetime Channel version does not require a separate subscription.)

“Partnering with YouTube to help deliver NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV to our customers places FanDuel squarely at the intersection of one of the most valued sports and media offerings in the world,” Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “This partnership makes FanDuel the only category partner making it easier for fans to access every out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL game and elevates the sports betting and entertainment experience for millions of fans across the United States.”

Google, which is carrying the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time this year after it was an exclusive on DIRECTV for 28 seasons, is also offering Ticket discounts in promotions with TCL Max, Xfinity, Frontier, WOW! and Verizon.

