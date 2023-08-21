

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, what is Comcast’s free channel this week? Hoping it’s a movie channel like HBO or Showtime. Let us know. — Kelley, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Kelley, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. The free programming this week comes from Dog TV, the channel dedicated to keeping your canine crew entertained at home. Dog TV’s free shows this week on Xfinity will include The Dog Moms; National Dog Day; Programs For Dogs; Back to School; Paws for Love; The Dog Chef; and Be Active.

The channel, whose Video on Demand lineup will be available for free on Xfinity from Monday, August 21, through Sunday, August 27, normally costs $4.99 a month. Here’s Dog TV’s description of its programming lineup: “Featuring unique programs designed to relax, entertain, habituate, and keep your dog company anytime you’re away, your pooch will never feel lonely again.”

To access the free Dog TV titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options. Kelley, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

