TV Answer Man, my buddy who lives in Chicago says you can watch the Sox in 4K. Do you have the details? Can I watch from where we are in Oklahoma? — Peter, Tulsa.

Peter, NBC Sports Chicago, the regional TV home of the Chicago White Sox, is going to broadcast five Sox home games in 4K this week, starting with tonight’s (August 21) contest against the Seattle Mariners at 8:10 p.m. ET. Then, the network will show the next four games this week, Tuesday through Friday (Mariners, two games, Oakland, two games), in 4K as well. However, it’s not going to be easy to actually watch the games in 4K regardless of where you live. Let me explain.

If you live in the Chicago market, the games will be in 4K on DIRECTV’s satellite service and DIRECTV Stream. Both services will feature the 4K broadcasts on special 4K channels. (Consult your DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream on-screen guides for details.) NBC Sports Chicago will not offer the 4K feed on the NBC Sports app so DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream are your only options in the Chicago area.

UPDATE – YouTube TV will also have the White Sox games in 4K in the Chicago market.

If you live outside the Chicago market, there will be just one way to watch the White Sox in 4K: DIRECTV’s satellite service. The satcaster will allow out-of-market MLB Extra Innings subscribers to watch the 4K broadcasts. (DIRECTV already does this with the 4K broadcasts of Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox home games.) Unfortunately, DIRECTV is the only pay TV provider that offers out-of-market 4K game broadcasts to Extra Innings subscribers, but it’s a nice perk. The satellite TV service also 4K.provides Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets 4K feeds to out-of-market NBA League Pass subscribers.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

