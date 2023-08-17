By The TV Answer Man team

Robert De Niro turns 80 today and even more amazing than that fact is the actor’s work over the last six decades. De Niro has vowed audiences in a variety of roles and arguably could claim the honor of being called the greatest actor alive. We have scanned De Niro’s IMDb and compiled what we think are the five best films he has ever done. And here they are…

1. Taxi Driver (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Taxi Driver stands as a timeless masterpiece. De Niro’s portrayal of Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran turned taxi driver, is hauntingly captivating. The film delves into themes of urban decay, loneliness, and societal disillusionment, all of which De Niro embodies with unsettling precision.

Now streaming for $3.99 at Amazon’s Prime Video.

2. Raging Bull (1980)

Collaborating with Scorsese once again, De Niro delivered an Oscar-winning performance as Jake LaMotta, a troubled boxer. The physical and emotional transformation De Niro underwent for the role is awe-inspiring. Raging Bull remains a pinnacle of cinematic storytelling, showcasing both De Niro’s dedication and Scorsese’s directorial brilliance.

Now streaming on Max.

3. Goodfellas (1990)

In this crime epic directed by Scorsese, De Niro played Jimmy Conway, a seasoned mobster. His portrayal was a perfect blend of charm and menace, contributing to the film’s gritty realism. De Niro’s chemistry with fellow actors, particularly Joe Pesci, adds to the film’s undeniable intensity.

Now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

4. The Godfather Part II (1974)

De Niro’s role as young Vito Corleone in the sequel to The Godfather is often heralded as one of his finest performances. Skillfully portraying the rise of a powerful mafia leader, De Niro convincingly echoes Marlon Brando’s iconic portrayal of the character.

Now streaming on Paramount Plus.

5. Casino (1995)

Casino, another collaboration with Scorsese, showcases De Niro as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a casino owner with connections to the mob. His ability to convey Rothstein’s complexity – a suave businessman with an underlying vulnerability – makes this film a must-watch.

Now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Honorable mentions to The Deer Hunter and Heat.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...