TV Answer Man, my daughter is going to college next week and she wants to watch Netflix in the dorm. Do you know if Netflix has a student discount so she can cut the price. We have a $19.99 plan and that’s too much for her and I know you can’t do the password sharing thing anymore. Please help. — Jenny, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jenny, young adults across the nation are preparing to head to college in the next few weeks and it can be a confusing and stressful time, particularly for those who will begin their first year away from home. The uncertainty can be eased somewhat if they can bring some of their home amenities with them such as a subscription to a popular streaming service. But, unfortunately, Netflix does not have a student discount rate. The streamer also does not have a free trial and it no longer permits password sharing so you can’t just hand over your account to her for free.

There is no easy solution here but there are a few things you can do. The least expensive Netflix package is the ads-included plan which is $6.99 a month. If watching ads with your daughter’s favorite Netflix shows is okay with her, that’s not a bad price. If she doesn’t like ads, there’s another option. You can pay an extra $7.99 a month to include your daughter on your account. (This can be done with either the $19.99 a month Premium plan or the $15.99 a month Standard plan; it can’t be done with the ads-included plan.) It’s pretty simple – here’s Netflix page with instructions on how to do it.

Jenny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

