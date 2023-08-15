By The TV Answer Man team

We published an article yesterday on why we think Blu-ray will be around indefinitely despite the convenience and entertainment provided by video streaming. The Blu-ray disc delivers a better picture, sound and reliability (you never know when a streaming movie will be removed from public catalogs) than streaming. To reinforce our point, we have selected the five best Blu-ray movies ever made and where you can buy them. The five discs are not only great films, but they are great examples of the Blu-ray quality as well.

1. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi epic “Avatar” wowed audiences with its visually stunning alien world of Pandora. The Blu-ray release takes full advantage of the format’s capabilities, providing exceptional 1080p picture quality that vividly showcases the film’s lush environments and intricate details.

Available now at Amazon in HD Blu-ray for $19.99; $25.99 on 4K.

2. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic original is a masterclass in visual storytelling. The Blu-ray presentation captures the film’s breathtaking cinematography, with deep blacks and vibrant colors that enhance its futuristic dystopian setting.

Available now at Amazon in HD Blu-ray for $7.99; $18.99 in 4K Blu-ray.

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

George Miller’s high-octane action spectacle comes alive on Blu-ray with its intense color palette and razor-sharp clarity. The disc’s audio quality is equally impressive, making the roaring engines and explosive chaos resonate like never before.

Available now at Amazon in HD Blu-ray for $14.99.

4. Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller demands repeat viewings, and its Blu-ray release ensures that every subtle nuance and intricately designed dream landscape are showcased in impeccable detail.

Available now at Amazon in HD Blu-ray for $12.88.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Peter Jackson’s fantasy epic is a cinematic milestone, and the extended edition Blu-ray offers an even more immersive journey into Middle-earth. The high-definition transfer brings out the richness of the landscapes and the intricate craftsmanship of the costumes and props.

Available now at Amazon in HD Blu-ray for $13.99.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...