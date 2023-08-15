By The TV Answer Man team

Millions of Americans have cut the cable and satellite cord and millions more are considering it as a way to save money. But before you do it, there’s one very important thing you need to know.

The Dependence on Internet Connectivity

The pivotal factor that underlies a seamless transition from cable to streaming is a reliable and high-speed internet connection. Unlike cable, where content is delivered via a dedicated network, streaming services rely on a steady Internet connection to deliver your favorite shows, movies, and live events. This single factor can make or break your new streaming experience, making it essential to prioritize and invest in a robust internet connection.

Key Considerations for Internet Connectivity



Speed Matters

When cutting the TV cord, it’s not just about having an Internet connection; it’s about having a fast enough connection to support the demands of streaming. Different streaming platforms have varying bandwidth requirements for different video qualities. For instance, standard definition streaming typically requires around 3 Mbps, while streaming in High Definition might need 5-10 Mbps. For 4K streaming, you’ll need even higher speeds, around 25 Mbps or more. Check with your internet service provider to ensure your plan supports your streaming habits.

Data Caps and Unlimited Plans

Be mindful of your Internet service plan’s data limits. Streaming can consume a significant amount of data, especially if you’re watching content in high definition or 4K. Some Internet service providers offer unlimited plans, which might be a better fit if you’re a heavy streamer. Overstepping your data cap could result in extra charges or slowed-down internet speeds.

Consistent Connection

Streaming requires a consistent and stable connection. A slow or unreliable connection can lead to buffering, interruptions, and frustration during your viewing experience. To ensure a smooth streaming experience, consider upgrading to a higher-tier plan if needed, or invest in a reliable Wi-Fi router that can handle multiple devices simultaneously.

Wired vs. Wireless

While Wi-Fi is incredibly convenient, a wired Ethernet connection is generally more stable and reliable for streaming. If possible, connect your streaming devices directly to your router using Ethernet cables for a more consistent connection. If you have to rely on Wi-Fi, ensure your router is strategically placed to minimize signal interference and dead zones.

Equipment Quality

The quality of your modem and router can significantly impact your Internet connection’s reliability and speed. Outdated or low-quality equipment might bottleneck your streaming capabilities. If you find your streaming experience lacking, it might be worth upgrading your modem or router to a more modern and efficient model.

Cutting the TV cord and embracing the world of streaming offers a plethora of benefits, but a strong and reliable Iinternet connection is the linchpin of this transition. From binge-watching your favorite shows to staying up-to-date with live events, the quality of your streaming experience is directly tied to the performance of your Internet connection. Prioritizing Internet speed, data limits, and equipment quality will ensure that your cord-cutting journey is smooth, uninterrupted, and enjoyable.

