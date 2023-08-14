

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, what is Comcast’s free channel this week? I didn’t see your story last week about the free channel. Did I miss it? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. We didn’t publish a story about last week’s free channel, which actually was multiple services featuring kids’ programming: Hopster, The Reading Corner, Kids Street, and Primo.

The free programming this week comes from My Outdoor TV, which will be available for free from August 14 through August 20. The shows will include Bone Collector; Crush with Lee and Tiffany; In-Fisherman TV; Jim Shockey’s Uncharted; McMillan; MeatEater; MLF General Tire Team Series; Wardens; Western Hunter; and Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show. My Outdoor TV normally costs $9.99 a month.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

To access the free My Outdoor TV titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options. Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...