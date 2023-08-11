

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Gal Gadot has shed the Wonder Woman lasso to star in Heart of Stone, a new adventure/action movie debuting today on Netflix. The Amazonian actress plays an intelligence operative whose mission is to keep a dangerous asset from evil forces. There’s been talk of Heart of Stone becoming a cinematic series, such as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. But is Heart of Stone any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the movie a score of just 24 out of 100, based on 21 reviews. Here’s a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“What does it say about “Heart of Stone” that the most attention-grabbing moments are entirely derivative of previous “Mission: Impossible” films, with several sequences from 2018’s “Fallout” followed almost to the letter?” – Looper.com.

“Heart Of Stone is zero-gravity filmmaking, the kind of movie that floats along amiably, an amusing two-hour-long flight in which nothing ever seems to land – not the emotions, not the punches, not the twists.” — Film Companion.

“Gal Gadot’s new thriller is a surprisingly endearing spy romp.” — Inverse.

“Functioning as a third-gen mimeograph at best and a dull actioner at worst, Netflix’s bid to jump-start to a potential franchise lacks the inspiration and innovation it needs to truly impress.” — AV Club.

“While it’s not quite Wonder Woman or The Fast and the Furious, it’s a solid start that warrants more adventures.” — UPI.

“The title is accurate insofar as the film struggles to exert an emotional pull.” — Slant Magazine.

“Heart of Stone might seem on the surface like just another Netflix action movie that could fall into oblivion on the streaming platform, but it has a ferocious kick thanks to its lead.” — Collider.

“On screen, the action sequences are staged so that it’s difficult to see who is doing what to whom. … A movie that had the potential to be a fun or suspenseful joy ride and instead feels like a disconsolate, listless ride on a bus to nowhere.” — DallasFilmNow.com.

Oh, boy, the Netflix algorithms may not be happy about this one. To read more reviews of Heart of Stone at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

