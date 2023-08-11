By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, do you see the DIRECTV-Nexstar fight ending this weekend? We miss our local channel here and we want to watch it or we might switch services. NFL preseason games are starting! Do you know if an antenna will work to get our locals? How do you hook up an antenna to a TV these days? — Clark, Tampa.

Clark, there’s no evidence to suggest the DIRECTV-Nexstar carriage battle will end this weekend or anytime soon. The blackout of the 159 Nexstar-owned local stations is now five weeks old and both companies have maintained their public positions taken from the start. Our best guess is that the dispute will last at least until late August/September when the 2023 NFL regular season begins. The last time the two companies had a carriage blackout, they settled shortly before football season began.

But you want to watch the pre-season games, too, many of them airing on local stations. In case the blackout continues — and to protect yourself against future carriage battles — you might want to install a TV antenna. In most areas, it can pick up the signals of your local channels, enabling you to watch them for free. If you live near an obstacle such as a mountain or high-rise building, you may have an issue so the only way to know for sure if it will work for you is to try. Fortunately, some indoor TV antennas cost less than $30 so it would be worth the investment to give one a try in your house. An outdoor antenna is more expensive and trickier to install so we suggest you start with the indoor antenna. Below are some tips on how to install an indoor antenna:

How to Install an Indoor Antenna

Step 1: Determine the Type of Antenna You Need

The first step in installing an indoor TV antenna is to determine the type of antenna you need. There are several types of indoor antennas available, including flat antennas, amplified antennas, and directional antennas. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks, so it is important to choose the one that is best suited for your needs.

Flat antennas are thin and can be mounted on a wall or window. They are easy to install and are best suited for areas with strong signal reception. Amplified antennas, on the other hand, come with a built-in amplifier that boosts the signal strength, making them ideal for areas with weak signal reception. Directional antennas are designed to pick up signals from a specific direction and are best suited for areas where the broadcast towers are located in a single direction.

Step 2: Find the Best Location for Your Antenna

Once you have determined the type of antenna you need, the next step is to find the best location for it. The location of your antenna is crucial, as it can affect the quality of the signal you receive. Ideally, you should place your antenna near a window or on an outside wall, as this can help improve signal reception.

It is also important to avoid placing your antenna near any electronic devices, as they can interfere with the signal. Additionally, make sure your antenna is not blocked by any obstacles such as trees or buildings, as this can also affect signal reception.

Step 3: Connect the Antenna to Your TV

Once you have found the best location for your antenna, the next step is to connect it to your TV. Most indoor antennas come with a coaxial cable that you can use to connect the antenna to your TV.

To do this, simply connect one end of the coaxial cable to the antenna and the other end to the TV’s antenna input. Once the antenna is connected, turn on your TV and scan for available channels. Your TV should automatically detect any channels that are available in your area.

Step 4: Adjust the Antenna for Optimal Reception

After you have connected your antenna to your TV, you may need to adjust it to get the best possible reception. Start by moving the antenna to different locations to see if you can improve the signal quality. You can also adjust the antenna’s angle to see if this helps improve reception. If you are still having trouble getting a good signal, you may need to consider purchasing a signal amplifier or a higher-quality antenna.

Clark, we hope this works for you. Happy viewing and stay safe!

