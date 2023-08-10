

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am interested in getting DIRECTV Stream to watch 4K sports. I saw your article. Do you know if you can watch the Red Sox and Dodgers games in 4K on DIRECTV Stream? I know you can on DIRECTV, right? — Jim, Eugene, Oregon.

Jim, DIRECTV Stream, the online alternative to DIRECTV’s satellite service, this week added two channels for live sports in 4K. The channels, 104 and 105, are on the company-supplied Gemini set-top and 4K-enabled Roku and Fire TV devices with more device support coming later. DIRECTV Stream has been showing FIFA Women World Cup games in 4K this week and the on-screen guide has also listed games in the format with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. But can anyone watch those MLB games in 4K?

Answer: No. The Red Sox and Dodgers games in 4K are only available in the teams’ respective markets because they are regional broadcasts (from NESN and SportsNet LA). If you live in Eugene, Oregon, for example, the 4K games will be blacked out on channels 105 or 106.

It is true that DIRECTV satellite subscribers can watch the Red Sox and Dodgers in 4K if they don’t live in those markets, but only if they subscribe to the MLB Extra Innings package. (See this article to learn more.) Since DIRECTV Stream does not offer an Extra Innings or MLB TV plan, the out-of-market option is not available on the streamer’s 4K channels.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

