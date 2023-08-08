

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Apple TV+, which has an agreement with MLB to present two exclusive games on Fridays during the regular season, has set its baseball schedule for the month of September. The games next month will begin on September 1 with the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians game at 7 p.m. ET and the Seattle Mariners-New York Mets contest at the same time. Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

How to Watch Apple TV+ For Free

There is something different about Apple’s games this season. They are no longer free. You will have to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month to watch the games. However…Apple TV+ and MLB have extended their offer of two free months of Apple TV+. The promotion, which was set to expire on July 7, is now available until September 30. That means you can sign up at any time during the rest of the MLB regular season and watch Apple TV+’s Friday night doubleheaders for free. The offer of free two months of Apple TV+ is available to new and qualified returning subscribers. You can redeem the free sub here.

Here is the complete schedule for Apple’s MLB games in September:

September 1

Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians game at 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners-New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET

September 8

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds at 6:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros at 8 p.m. ET

September 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles at 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET

September 22

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. ET

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

