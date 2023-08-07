By TV Answer Man team

It says here that the OLED TV, whether it’s from LG, Sony or Samsung, offers the best picture on the market. The OLED display technology delivers the deepest blacks, sharpest contrast and superior viewing angles. But like other 4K TVs, the set performs best when it’s been calibrated. Here are 10 steps you can take to calibrate your OLED TV.





1. Set Up the Viewing Environment

Before starting the calibration process, ensure your viewing environment is conducive to accurate results. Dim the lights in the room and avoid any direct light falling on the TV screen. Ambient light can significantly affect how your eyes perceive colors and contrast, so it’s crucial to control the lighting conditions.

2. Choose the Picture Mode

Most OLED TVs come with various picture modes, such as Standard, Vivid, Cinema, or Game. For accurate calibration, choose the Cinema or Movie mode as it generally provides a more natural and color-accurate picture, which serves as a solid foundation for calibration.

3. Disable Motion Smoothing: Motion smoothing, often known as the “soap opera effect,” artificially adds frames to reduce motion blur. While this might be suitable for sports or video games, it can distort the original cinematic experience. Turn off motion smoothing for calibration and for a more authentic movie-watching experience.

4. Reset Picture Settings to Default

If you’ve previously tweaked your TV settings, reset them to their default values before calibrating. This ensures that you’re starting from the manufacturer’s recommended settings and can achieve a more consistent and accurate calibration.

5. White Balance Adjustment

White balance refers to the temperature of white displayed on the screen. The goal is to achieve a neutral white that is not too warm (reddish) or too cool (bluish). Access the white balance settings and fine-tune the red, green, and blue levels to reach a visually neutral white. Alternatively, you can use a calibration disc or hire a professional calibrator to help with this process.

6. Contrast and Brightness: Adjust the contrast and brightness settings to achieve the best balance between bright highlights and dark shadows. The goal is to preserve detail in both bright and dark areas without causing any clipping or crushing.

7. Color Calibration

Calibrating the colors is essential to ensure accurate and lifelike representations on your OLED TV. Access the color settings and fine-tune the primary colors (red, green, and blue) and secondary colors (cyan, magenta, and yellow) using color filters or calibration software. You can also use calibration patterns available through various media devices or professional calibration tools.

8. Gamma Adjustment

Gamma refers to how your TV interprets the brightness levels in the content you’re watching. Adjust the gamma setting to achieve a balance that provides enough shadow detail without making the image appear too dark or washed out.

9. Fine-Tuning and Testing: After adjusting the main picture settings, take some time to fine-tune the settings based on your personal preferences and the content you typically watch. You can use calibration patterns, test images, or even specific movie scenes to check the accuracy of the settings and make any necessary adjustments.

10. Save Your Settings: Once you are satisfied with your calibration adjustments, save the settings as a custom preset. This allows you to switch between different picture modes while retaining your calibrated settings for each mode.

