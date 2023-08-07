Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $24.99, which is 50 percent off the regular price of $49.99. The sale is part of Amazon’s one-day-only deals. The Amazon 4K streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 250,000 customer reviews. The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa. You can also connect it to a smart home system to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds and stream music throughout the house.

To learn more about the Fire TV Stick 4K deal, click here.

