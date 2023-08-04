

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Apple TV+ has cancelled its second show in a week. The streamer has now axed City On Fire after just one season, Deadline reports. The drama followed a teenager (Wyatt Oleff) who investigates the murder of a friend in New York’s Central Park on the 4th of July. While Apple TV+ doesn’t reveal viewer totals, the critics did not think City On Fire was on fire as it netted a mere 39 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes. “Spread thinly across run-of-the-mill characters in an unconvincing setting, City on Fire is akin to getting doused with a cold bucket of water,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. Ouch.

Suspicion was cancelled earlier this week by Apple TV+ and the Uma Thurman-starring show also experienced a poor critical response with a 27 score at Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the news is not all bad for Apple TV+. The streamer’s other thriller series, Hijack, starring Idris Elba, wrapped its first season this week to glowing reviews from critics and viewers alike. The streaming service may also be poised to secure the TV rights to the Pac-12 conference’s football and basketball games.

