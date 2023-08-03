

TV Answer Man, I saw the movie, Oppenheimer, and was amazed at how great it is! I’ve been doing some reading on other shows and movies about the building of the bomb and came across a show called Manhattan that was on WGN. Do you know if that’s available on streaming somewhere? — Jamal, Baltimore.

Jamal, Christopher Nolan’s epic drama, Oppenheimer, has triggered a strong interest in the history behind the making of the atomic bomb and movies and TV shows that have chronicled that period over the years. One such show in Manhattan, which aired for two seasons on WGN America from 2014 to 2015. The drama, which was set in 1943 and 1944 at the government facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico where the bomb was developed, featured an impressive cast including William Petersen, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Stern, Griffin Dunne, Neve Campbell and David Harbour, among others. Manhattan’s story arc largely consisted of fictional characters, scientists and their spouses, but real-life figures such as J. Robert Oppenheimer were portrayed as well. The critics loved the show — “Though slow to start, Manhattan is a top-notch drama thanks to a talented cast, beautiful cinematography, and a keen eye for period detail,” says Rotten Tomatoes. But Manhattan was television’s version of a bomb with poor ratings from the start.

So, can you now watch Manhattan on streaming? Answer: Yes! In fact, every episode of the two seasons are now available for free on Tubi, the ads-supported streaming service owned by Fox. You can watch Manhattan on Tubi by clicking here.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

