Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service tends to get overlooked in the discussion of which TV companies produce the best shows. It may be because the shows are included for free in the Prime membership and therefore are devalued in some people’s eyes. But over the years, Prime Video has released some of the best programming around and we’re here to prove it with our list of the five best shows ever done by the Amazon service. We also note where you can stream each show.

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is an award-winning comedy-drama that follows the journey of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife who discovers a hidden talent for stand-up comedy after her marriage falls apart. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series is renowned for its witty dialogue, stunning period aesthetics, and outstanding performances by Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein.

2. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Written and created by the talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a dark comedy that delves into the chaotic life of an unnamed young woman living in London. With its sharp humor, unfiltered honesty, and Waller-Bridge’s remarkable performance in the lead role, the show has garnered widespread critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

3. Homecoming (2018-2020)

Homecoming is a psychological thriller based on the podcast of the same name. Starring Julia Roberts as a caseworker at a mysterious facility, the show intricately weaves together multiple timelines, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Its visual style, gripping narrative, and Roberts’ compelling performance have garnered critical acclaim.

4. The Boys (2019-2022)

The Boys reimagines the superhero genre, offering a darker and more cynical take on the world of super-powered individuals. Set in a world where superheroes are celebrities with questionable morals, the show follows a group of vigilantes who aim to expose and take down these corrupt icons. Its engaging plot, intriguing characters, and biting social commentary have made it an instant hit among viewers.

5. Transparent (2014-2019)

Bold and groundbreaking, “Transparent” explores complex family dynamics when the father, played by Jeffrey Tambor, comes out as transgender. The show, created by Jill Soloway, tackles themes of identity, love, and acceptance with sensitivity and humor, pushing the boundaries of representation and LGBTQ+ storytelling on television.

Honorable mention: Bosch, The Man in the High Castle, Hunters, Mozart In the Jungle, Jack Ryan.

