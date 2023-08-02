

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Apple TV+ last year debuted a thriller series, called Suspicion, which investigates multiple suspects in the kidnapping of an American media mogul’s son — and the media mogul is played by Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman. The show was based on an Israeli series, False Flag. Sounds like a winner, right? Wrong. Apple TV+ this week has cancelled the show after just one season.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that the series was cancelled. Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, gave Suspicion a score of just 48 out of 100, based on 24 reviews. “While this espionage thriller achieves a genuine atmosphere of paranoia, it is dogged by the Suspicion that star Uma Thurman is being wasted on a shallow mystery,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. Even worse than the mixed critical response, Rotten Tomatoes says the viewer score was just 28 out of 100.

However, the news is not all bad for Apple TV+. The streamer’s other thriller series, Hijack, starring Idris Elba, wrapped its first season today to glowing reviews from critics and viewers alike.

