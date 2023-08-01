By The TV Answer Man team

Paul Reubens, a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman, died yesterday of cancer at the age of 70. While Reubens is best known for his lovable man/child character, the actor/comedian built a remarkable career showcasing his acting prowess in a variety of films. In tribute to Paul, we present what we believe are his five best movies — and where you can stream them today.

1. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

This timeless classic, directed by Tim Burton, marks the cinematic debut of Pee-wee Herman. In this quirky and entertaining adventure, Pee-wee sets out on a cross-country journey to find his beloved stolen bicycle. Reubens’ portrayal of Pee-wee is a perfect blend of childlike innocence and comedic brilliance, making this movie an instant hit with audiences of all ages. The film’s playful humor and imaginative storytelling have cemented it as a beloved cult classic, and it remains one of Reubens’ most memorable performances.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

2. Batman Returns (1992)

While primarily remembered for the standout performances of Michael Keaton as Batman and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, Batman Returns also features Reubens in a memorable role. He plays the father of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin (portrayed by Danny DeVito). Reubens brings a tragic and sympathetic element to his character, adding depth to the film’s complex narrative. Though a supporting role, Reubens’ portrayal showcases his ability to shine even in ensemble casts.

Streaming now on Max.

3. Blow (2001)

In this gripping biographical crime film starring Johnny Depp, Reubens takes on a more dramatic role. He portrays Derek Foreal, a flamboyant hairdresser who becomes entangled with the drug trade. Reubens’ performance provides much-needed levity amidst the film’s darker themes, demonstrating his range as an actor. His portrayal of Derek Foreal is both entertaining and nuanced, making it one of the standout performances in the movie.

Available now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

4. Mystery Men (1999)

Mystery Men is a superhero comedy that features an ensemble cast, including Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, and Reubens. Paul plays the role of The Spleen, a superhero with a unique superpower. The film, though not a major box-office success, has gained a cult following over the years due to its clever satire on the superhero genre and the hilarious performances of its cast. Reubens’ ability to dive into absurdity while maintaining a sense of authenticity makes his character a true standout in the movie.

Streaming now on Peacock.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Before it became a highly successful television series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a comedy horror film starring Kristy Swanson as Buffy. Paul Reubens plays the role of Amilyn, a vampire henchman with a quirky and amusing personality. In a movie filled with supernatural elements, Reubens delivers a memorable comedic performance that perfectly complements the film’s tongue-in-cheek tone.

Streaming now on Max.

