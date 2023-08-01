

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Major League Baseball has cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games to $34.99 in a special ‘trade deadline’ promotion. The regular price for the remaining two months of the 2023 season is $47.99, compared to the price of $149.99 to start the season. The plan’s out-of-market single-team option is still $74.99 while the in-market single-team plan for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padress is still $54.99. (The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams, minus your local teams. MLB has offered the Diamondbacks and Padres games in their markets since the RSN company Diamond Sports ended their broadcast agreements in bankruptcy court.)

For $34.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also free minor league games and a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or select national games on ESPN.

MLB TV does not say how long the $34.99 rate will be available, but the trade deadline ends tonight.

