Netflix tomorrow (August 1) plans to add 21 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the three best, in our humble opinion:

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is an iconic coming-of-age comedy that has stood the test of time with its charm and wit. Matthew Broderick’s portrayal of the mischievous and charismatic Ferris is a delight to watch, drawing audiences into his whimsical adventure of playing hooky from school. With its clever humor, memorable one-liners, and endearing characters like Cameron and Sloane, the film captures the essence of youthful rebellion and the desire to seize the day.

Coming to America

Coming to America is a comedic masterpiece that never fails to entertain. Eddie Murphy’s impeccable performance as Prince Akeem, alongside Arsenio Hall’s equally brilliant portrayal of Semmi, creates an uproarious duo that brings charm and hilarity to the screen. The film’s clever and engaging storyline, exploring themes of identity and true love, keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. The vibrant and diverse characters, along with a stellar supporting cast, add depth to the narrative and contribute to the film’s enduring appeal.

Lost In Translation

Lost in Translation is a mesmerizing cinematic gem from director Sofia Coppola that artfully captures the essence of human connection and isolation. Bill Murray delivers a masterful performance as Bob Harris, a weary actor grappling with the emptiness of fame and the universal longing for genuine companionship. Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Charlotte, a young woman lost in the intricacies of her own life, is heartfelt and soulful. The film’s delicate exploration of cross-cultural encounters, coupled with Murray and Johansson’s on-screen chemistry, evokes an indelible and bittersweet emotional resonance.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 1.

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends With Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Poms

Terminator Genisys

