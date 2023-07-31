

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, what is Comcast’s free channel this week? I appreciate you doing these updates every week to keep us informed of the new programming!! — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. The free shows this week come from AMC+ and will include such shows as Dead City; Dark Winds; Happy Valley; Children of the Corn; Gangs of London; and Mayfair Witches.

The free AMC+ programming will be available for free from Monday, July 31, through Sunday, August 6. AMC+, the streaming standalone service for the basic cable network, AMC, normally costs $8.99 a month. To access the free AMC+ titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

The free shows last week came from Hallmark Movies Now and included such films as When Calls the Heart; A Tail of Love; Big Sky River; Romance to the Rescue; Christmas In July; Ride; and The Way Home.