

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Twisted Metal, a 10-episode comedy/adventure adaptation of the same-name video game, debuts today on the Peacock streaming service. The show, much anticipated in the gaming world, stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a milkman with amnesia who must deliver a mysterious package in a desolate, apocalyptic wasteland. (And you thought you had a rough day.)

But is Twisted Metal any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the show a score of 68 out of 100, based on 22 reviews. Here’s a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“As much as I enjoyed Anthony Mackie’s performance, Twisted Metal is too generic, lazy, and light to be good. There are a few laughs to be had through the first season, but they are underwhelming, to say the least.” — JoBlo Movie Network.

“Obviously, it was important to set up the world and characters for a show like this, but the series does it in a way that both takes too long and isn’t particularly fun.” — The Verge.

“Fulfills the promise of ultra-violent comic mayhem. It won’t win any new fans, but should satisfy those who love the Playstation game.” — United Press International.

“Twisted Metal is absurd and hilarious in exactly the ways you want a dystopian Cannonball Run to be. Yes, it matches the games’ crude humor but, mostly, it springboards from there and creates its own dark and warped wasteland sensibilities.” — IGN Movies.

“A middle-of-the-road action-comedy for Peacock from the “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” dudes.” — RogerEbert.com.

“Twisted Metal is a very charming show that manages to accomplish a lot in its ten 30-minute episodes. Everything comes together in such a satisfying way that it makes Twisted Metal another very successful gaming adaptation.” — ComicBook.com.

“An aggressively unfunny adaptation of a one-dimensional decades-old PlayStation franchise that few still care about, Peacock’s R-rated action-comedy breaks down from the start and never recovers.” — The Daily Beast.

“I haven’t been into video games since Ms. Pac-Man was all the rage, but I can’t imagine that PlayStation’s “Twisted Metal” was as much fun to play as its TV adaptation is to watch.” — Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Boy, the reviews are all over the place. Sounds like if you’re into gaming, you’ll be into Twisted Metal. To read more reviews of the show at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

