

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

YouTube TV will offer a Sunday Ticket bundle with the Max subscription streaming service included, Alphabet senior vice president Philipp Schindler said yesterday during the company’s second quarter earnings call. (Google, which last December won the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the 2023 season, is a subsidiary of Alphabet.)

Schindler did not reveal the price of the Ticket/Max bundle. YouTube TV is now selling a base edition of the Sunday Ticket for $299 and one with the NFL RedZone channel included for $339. The YouTube TV Ticket plan requires a $72.99 a month subscription to the live streaming service.

Max’s plans start at $9.99 a month for the ads-included version.

“YouTube’s expanded deal for Max, inclusive of a Max-NFL Sunday ticket bundle on YouTube TV, also underscores our joint commitment to bring the highest-quality content and experiences to our customers,” Schindler told analysts yesterday.

Schindler did not comment further on the Ticket/Max bundle including when it would be available and if YouTube Primetime Channels would also sell a package with the football plan combined with Max. YouTube Primetime Channels has a $399 Sunday Ticket plan that does not require the $72.99 a month YouTube TV sub. The NFL RedZone included Ticket package costs $439 on Primetime Channels.

Variety reports that a Google spokesperson says the company does not have additional information on the bundle at this time.

The Ticket’s current price on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels is now $50 off until September 19.

