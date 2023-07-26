By The TV Answer Man team

Netflix will remove 13 movies from its streaming lineup in five days. Here are the four you should watch before they leave after July 31.

Underworld

Underworld stars Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans. Beckinsale’s portrayal of Selene is both alluring and fierce, driving the film with intensity and depth. The film’s impressive action sequences and intricate mythology provide a gripping narrative, though at times the plot may feel slightly convoluted.

Flight

Flight is a gripping and intense drama that soars on the exceptional performance of Denzel Washington. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, delves into the moral complexities of addiction and heroism. Washington’s portrayal of an airline pilot wrestling with personal demons and the consequences of his actions is nothing short of mesmerizing. The movie combines thrilling and harrowing flight sequences with a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition, making it an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. While the plot occasionally meanders, Washington’s commanding presence and the film’s overall power make Flight a compelling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Skyfall

Skyfall is a stunning masterpiece that rejuvenates the James Bond franchise with a perfect blend of riveting action, compelling storytelling, and exquisite cinematography. Daniel Craig delivers a captivating performance as the iconic MI6 agent, grappling with his past while facing a formidable villain portrayed brilliantly by Javier Bardem. Director Sam Mendes crafts a visually arresting film that flawlessly weaves emotional depth into the high-octane espionage plot.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness is a deeply moving and inspiring film that captures the raw essence of the human spirit. Will Smith’s impeccable performance as Chris Gardner is nothing short of remarkable, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster as he navigates through homelessness, financial struggle, and the relentless pursuit of a better life for his son.

Here are the 13 movies that will be dropped from Netflix on July 31:

Five Feet Apart

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein