TV Answer Man, checking in to see what’s Comcast’s free channel this week. Please update us. — Rich, Miami.

Rich, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows this week come from Hallmark Movies Now and will include such films as When Calls the Heart; A Tail of Love; Big Sky River; Romance to the Rescue; Christmas In July; Ride; and The Way Home.

The free Hallmark Movies Now programming will be available for free from Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30. Hallmark Movies Now normally costs $5.99 a month. You can also subscribe annually for $59.99, which comes to $4.99 a month.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Rich, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

