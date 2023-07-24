By The TV Answer Man team

Barbie, the new Greta Gerwig-directed comedy, is a blockbuster smash thanks in no small part to the dazzling turn as the living doll by Margot Robbie. The Australian-born, 33-year-old actress is finally getting the attention she deserves after a decade of sensational performances. We’ve compiled Margot’s five best films to date and where you can stream them. (The list does not include Barbie because it’s not yet available on streaming.)

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street” marked Margot Robbie’s breakthrough performance on the international stage. In this darkly comedic biographical film, Robbie plays Naomi Lapaglia, the seductive and fiery wife of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). Despite being a supporting role, Robbie’s portrayal of Naomi was a standout, bringing a magnetic presence to the screen and displaying impeccable chemistry with DiCaprio. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and catapulted her to stardom.

Now streaming on MGM+.

2. I, Tonya (2017)

I, Tonya is a biographical sports drama that follows the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, infamous for her involvement in an attack on her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan. Margot Robbie’s transformation into the troubled and resilient Tonya was nothing short of astonishing. She delved into the complexities of the character, capturing both her vulnerability and fierce determination. Robbie’s outstanding performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Now streaming on Max.

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

In Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic love letter to 1960s Hollywood, Margot Robbie takes on the role of Sharon Tate, an aspiring actress and real-life victim of the Manson Family murders. While Tate’s screen time is limited, Robbie’s portrayal beautifully captures her radiant spirit and innocence. The role showcases Robbie’s ability to imbue a character with depth and emotion, even in a relatively brief appearance.

Now streaming on Starz.

4. Babylon (2022)

Babylon, directed by the visionary Damien Chazelle, is a visually stunning and thought-provoking masterpiece that takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the glitzy and turbulent world of Hollywood’s Golden Age. At the center of this cinematic spectacle is the remarkably talented Robbie, who delivers an unforgettable performance that solidifies her as one of the industry’s finest actresses.

Robbie’s portrayal of Clara Sinclair is nothing short of exceptional. With a perfect blend of vulnerability and strength, Robbie captures the essence of a woman grappling with her dreams, identity, and the compromises she’s willing to make for fame. Her on-screen presence is magnetic, drawing the audience into Clara’s world and making them empathize with her struggles.

Now streaming on MGM+.

5. Suicide Squad (2016)

Portraying the iconic DC Comics character Harley Quinn, Robbie became the highlight of Suicide Squad. Her magnetic performance brought Harley Quinn to life in a way that fans and critics alike couldn’t help but adore. She perfectly captured the character’s unpredictable nature, mixing humor and madness with genuine heart. Despite the film’s mixed reception, Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn was widely praised, leading to her reprising the role in subsequent films.

Streaming for $3.99 on Vudu.

