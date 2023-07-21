

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know when the United States will play its first game in the World Cup? And will it be in 4K? — Rochelle, Troy, Michigan.

Rochelle, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup began yesterday (July 20) with the first match, New Zealand vs. Norway, at 3 a.m. ET. (The time difference is because the tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand.) As was the case for the Men’s World Cup, some games (29) will be on Fox network affiliates while some (35) will be on FS1. You can see a Fox TV schedule for the 64 games here.

So when will the United States team play its first game?

Tonight! The U.S. will face off against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET.

Now, will it be in 4K, you ask?

Yes! Fox will broadcast the game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). (See this article on how HDR enhances a 4K picture.) The pay TV services that are expected to carry the match on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

You will also be able to stream the game in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app. (Note that Fox last week ended the Fox Now app.) There will also be an HD stream of the games on the Fox Sports app.

But that’s not all. The TV Answer Man confirmed today that Peacock will also show the Women’s World Cup games in 4K, including tonight’s U.S.-Vietnam contest.

Rochelle, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

