TV Answer Man, I am excited about watching Messi play in the MLS on Friday night. Can we watch for free on Apple TV? – Tim, Reno, Nevada.

Tim, the soccer world, particularly in the United States, is excited about the news that soccer superstar Lionel Messi will now play for the MLS’ Inter Miami team. The seven-time world player of the year is likely to have an even greater impact on the sport in the U.S. than previous stars who migrated here including David Beckham, Pele and Wayne Rooney.

Messi will make his Major League Soccer debut on Friday night (July 21) when he plays for Inter Miami in the first game of the League Cup, MLS’ month-long tournament pitting teams against ones in the Liga MX. (Messi’s first official regular season MLS game will be August 20.) Inter Miami will play Liga’s Cruz Asul on Friday night.

The game, which will start at 8 p.m. ET, will not be available for free on Apple TV+, the exclusive provider of the MLS Season Pass package. The plan costs $12.99 a month or $39 for the remainder of the MLS season if you have an Apple TV+ subscription. The cost is $14.99 a month or $49 if you don’t have a sub.

However, there are still two ways to watch tomorrow night’s game for free:

1. MLS and Apple have combined to offer a free one-month trial to MLS Season Pass for new and returning MLS Season Pass subscribers. You can redeem the free offer here.

2. You will be able to see the game for free on Univision which can be seen on local Univision affiliates via a TV antenna. Univision is also on many pay TV services such as DIRECTV, Comcast and YouTube TV, among others.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

