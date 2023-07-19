Amazon is now selling this Amazon-brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $339.99, which is 35 percent off the regular price of $519.99. The TV is one of Amazon’s one-day-only deals for today. (See more one-day-only deals here.)

The 4K TV has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 33,000 reviews.

“7 months in and we’ve had zero problems with this TV. Our fiber internet provider updated the Wi-Fi equipment in our house and this Fire TV is now able to pick up a 160 mbps typical signal strength. The quality of the picture is actually slightly better close-up now, though from several feet away, it’s just as good as before. No complaints thus far – a worthy investment. Upping my rating for the trouble-free operation!” writes one verified purchaser.

The Amazon 4K TV has the following features:

* Supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus

* Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Press and ask to find your favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

* 3 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

To learn more about this deal for the Amazon 55-inch 4K TV, click here.

