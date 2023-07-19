

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Apple TV+ on Friday (July 21) will debut Stephen Curry: Underrated, a new 110-minute documentary on the Golden State Warriors star. The streamer says the show is a “coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

Okay, sounds interesting, but is Underrated any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the Curry doc a score of 100 of 100, based on 11 reviews. (Talk about hitting one from beyond the arc.) Here’s a sample of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Basketball fans will naturally lap this up, but for everyone else, Underrated will leave you with a whole new respect for the man.” – Stuff.co.

“If the measure of a good documentary about a superstar athlete is in synthesizing what makes its subject tick, “Stephen Curry: Underrated” gets passing grades.” – Variety.

“‘Steph Curry: Underrated’ is not only a sports documentary that proclaims his ability to break out of the nearsightedness of what a “prototypical” NBA star could look like, but the importance of community.” – DraftKings Nation.

“(Director Peter) Nicks has still created something unique in his latest that ensures it moves beyond mere documentary mythmaking into something more multifaceted as a character study of Curry and the road he took to become one of the greatest basketball players ever.” — Collider.

“Curry has had a fascinating past two decades, something that “Underrated” does an effective job of capturing. But in harnessing what was always there in full view, there’s not much else here to add.” — indieWire.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated isn’t quite the polished sports documentary you’d hope for, but neither is it the wholly empty bit of PR content that so many sports documentaries have become.” – Drink In the Movies.

To read more Rotten Tomatoes reviews of Underrated, click here.



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...