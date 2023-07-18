

TV Answer Man, I read your post on DIRECTV doing the British Open in 4K. Do you know if FuboTV will have it in 4K, too? They have lots of sports in 4K. — Robert, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Robert, the 151st annual ‘The Open’ golf tournament, also known as The British Open, will take place from The Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England from Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites to take home the Claret Jug.

As you note, we reported yesterday that DIRECTV will offer the tournament in 4K. The live 4K coverage on DIRECTV will include play on three ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. You can watch the 4K broadcast on the satcaster’s channel 105. But what about Fubo? The live streamer does offer sports in 4K. Well, we asked a Fubo spokesperson yesterday and here’s the response: “We are not currently offering the British Open in 4K. I’ll let you know if that changes.” So, looks like no British Open in 4K for Fubo. However, the streaming service will offer the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 4K, starting this Thursday (July 20). Fox will stream the games in the format. See this article for more details. Thus far, it appears that YouTube TV will also not show the British Open in 4K. However, the streamer will show the Women’s World Cup in 4K as well. Back to the British Open, it will be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Peacock will begin streaming HD coverage before the first and second day’s first tee shot and conclude its coverage after the final putt drops each day. Here is the schedule for high-def coverage on NBC, Peacock and USA Network. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Round One

Peacock – 1:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

USA Network – 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Round Two

Peacock – 1:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

USA Network – 4 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Round Three

USA Network – 5-7 a.m.

NBC/Peacock – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Round Four

USA Network – 4-7 a.m.

NBC/Peacock – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

