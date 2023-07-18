Samsung must be looking to clear out some inventory because the TV maker is now selling this 65-inch 4K TV on Amazon for just $547, which is 32 percent off the regular price of $799.99. The curved-screen set is a 2020 model.

The Samsung LED TV, model UN65TU8300FXZA, has a customer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, based on 5,821 reviews.

“This TV is awesome! I got it to replace a cheap Hisense TV I bought from ShopRite to stop working less than a year. I love this TV, the curve does make a better looking picture. Just got a great picture and really outstanding sound definitely worth buying,” writes one verified purchaser.

While the set is three years old, you would be hard pressed to find a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for a better price. Check out this review below:

To learn more about this Samsung deal, click here.

